Jack Smith's claim of no hacked election systems 'could backfire'

Among Jack Smith's claims in his most recent indictment of President Donald Trump is one in which he alleges Trump "knew" his claims of election fraud were wrong and he pushed them anyway.

And Smith, whose claims against Trump suspiciously have been revealed right after major accusations have developed against Hunter Biden, and the involvement of his father, Joe Biden, in his international business schemes, cited one case as an example.

Smith claimed, "The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ('CISA') – whose existence the defendant signed into law to protect the nation's cybersecurity infrastructure from attack – joined an official multi-agency statement that there was no evidence any voting system had been compromised and that declared the 2020 election 'the most secure in American history.'

"Days later, after the CISA director – whom the defendant had appointed – announced publicly that election security experts were in agreement that claims of computer-based election fraud were unsubstantiated, the defendant fired him."

But Smith may have set himself up to be proven false.

A report from Just the News documented there has been a federal indictment accusing a pair of Iranian hackers of successfully breaking into a state elections computer system.

And they are charged with stealing voter data and using that to intimidate Republican lawmakers.

The report said it is Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, who were charged, more than a year ago, with "obtaining confidential U.S. voter information, sending threatening emails to intimidate voters, and disseminating a video with disinformation about election vulnerabilities."

Smith's claims cite multiple instances of Trump's supporters telling him his claims were wrong, in Smith's agenda to convince others that Trump "pursued false claims," the report said.

He even cited the CISA.

Just the News said, "While the original CISA statement may be sound in terms of the evidence it had at the time, the example of the Iranians serves to undercut the premise that no such evidence existed. Moreover, it certainly undercuts claims that Trump knowingly pursued false claims 'that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the 2020 presidential election.'"

