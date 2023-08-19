James Buckley, conservative former U.S. senator from New York, dead at 100

(FOX NEWS) – James Buckley, a former U.S. senator from New York and judge on the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit, died Friday at 100 years old.

Buckley, the older brother of National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr., is one of the few people to have served in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the Federal government.

The former judge died at a hospital in Washington, D.C., according to his son, David Buckley, of Arlington, Virginia.

