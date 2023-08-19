A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

James Buckley, conservative former U.S. senator from New York, dead at 100

Served in executive, legislative, judicial branches of federal government

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2023 at 6:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – James Buckley, a former U.S. senator from New York and judge on the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit, died Friday at 100 years old.

Buckley, the older brother of National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr., is one of the few people to have served in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the Federal government.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The former judge died at a hospital in Washington, D.C., according to his son, David Buckley, of Arlington, Virginia.

TRENDING: Is Israel's establishment left blazing a trail the U.S. will follow?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







James Buckley, conservative former U.S. senator from New York, dead at 100
Ramaswamy praised by conservatives after publishing 10 'truths' on Twitter
Post-Janus, government unions smaller, but still exploiting privileges
Blue-city Democrat asks gang members to limit shootings to nighttime
The state protects itself while crime against ordinary people surges
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×