Jan. 6 prisoner hell: Cockroaches in sink, feces on floor, workouts in chains

Last week The Gateway Pundit published exclusive images of January 6 prisoner Ryan Samsel held in a prison cell at the FDC in Philadelphia the size of a closet with a light on all of the time. The cell had a thin blue mattress, no sheets or blankets, no clothing, and he was kept here for five months straight.

** Read more here about Ryan’s harrowing torture by Philadelphia prison guards.

January 6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel has been held in prison without trial now since January 2021.

During his two-and-a-half years without trial Ryan has been moved around to 17 different facilities. Ryan has been beaten, abused, tortured, and neglected since his arrest in January 2021.

The photos are just shocking. This is taking place in America today. This is who we are.

The report went viral forcing far-left Snopes, a company whose founder blew $98,000 on hookers, to complain that our report was not accurate because the prison said so. The FDC is the same prison where a young Trump-supporter Cushmir McBride was nearly killed by prison guards after they caught him sneaking food to a starving January 6 protester!

Today The Gateway Pundit is publishing exclusive video we obtained back in March 2022 from inside the DC Gulag in Washington DC.

The video recordings below feature Brandon Fellows , a 27 year old January 6th prisoner who has been in the Gulag since last June of 2021. According to Fellows, his crime was “taking two hits of marijuana in the Capitol after having a conversation with police who told him he could go inside.”

** Please help Brandon Fellow’s legal team HERE.

The Gateway Pundit reporter Cara Castronuova first published these videos last year. Today we are republishing these videos to further build our case against the torture and extreme conditions these political prisoners are forced to endure.

The first video shows Brandon Fellows, excited to be talking to a camera and civilization, where he shows the poop water on the floor of his cell. Brandon then is seen collecting what appears to be black mold from the faucet of his sink where his drinking water comes from. He places it in a tiny bag and shows it to the camera:

The next video show the cockroach infested sink that the men get their daily drinking water from. No wonder there have been reported problems of diarrhea and intense stomach pains to advocacy groups. See the video below:

In this video Fellows shows us the filthy floor left coated with remnants of the jail population’s feces. This was after the guards put him back in a cell that had an overflowed toilet without sterilizing the floor:

This next video shows what “rec” time is like for a January 6er in “the hole”, or the “SHU” (Special Housing Unit). “Rec” is basically the time allowed out of the cell. For Fellows, that was six hours total in NINE DAYS. Fellows was handcuffed during rec while he watched a TV alone on a wooden chair in another cell. There is a microwave in the cell he was not allowed to use because his right to purchase food from commissary was stripped.

This is the type of torture and abuse dozens of January 6 prisoners have endured for over two-and-a-half years now.

As we asked our readers last week — Where is the ACLU, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch?

Please contact these organizations here:

** Contact ACLU

** Contact Amnesty International

** Contact Human Rights Watch

Brandon is not alone. Numerous January 6 prisoners have been held for months in torturous conditions, dozens have been sentenced to extreme sentences for non-violent crimes. This is a horrible chapter in American history. We must not turn our backs on this abuse.

What happened to the courageous human rights activists in America?

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

