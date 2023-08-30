A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Jesus Calling' author in 'rapidly failing' health, publisher reveals

Popular devotional has sold more than 45 million copies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2023 at 8:36pm
Sarah Young (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The author of the highly successful “Jesus Calling” devotional, Sarah Young, is in “rapidly failing” health, her publisher, Thomas Nelson, revealed this month.

“We know that Sarah really believes in the power of prayer and prays for her readers every morning,” the publishing house wrote in a statement shared to Facebook. “Now, we have the precious privilege to lift up Sarah and her family. Please join us in prayer.”

Young and Thomas Nelson recently celebrated a major milestone, revealing the sale of 45 million copies of “Jesus Calling,” the 365-day devotional book first published in October 2004.

