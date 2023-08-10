A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Jesus Revolution' immediately lands in Netflix's Top 10

Interest in inspirational faith television and films has skyrocketed

Published August 10, 2023 at 5:13pm
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:13pm
A new film opening Friday depicts the Jesus Revolution that swept the nation in the 1970s.

(THE OHIO STAR) – The faith-based film Jesus Revolution soared to popularity on the big screen in early 2023 and now has become an immediate hit on Netflix, landing in the streaming service’s Top 10 in the United States.

The film, which first hit theaters on February 24, debuted on Netflix on July 31 and, by the next morning, was ranked in the number eight spot of the top 10 movies viewed in the United States, reported What to Watch.

The success of Jesus Revolution, via Lionsgate, a global content platform and studio, comes at a time when interest in inspirational faith television and films has skyrocketed.

