'Jesus Revolution' immediately lands in Netflix's Top 10

(THE OHIO STAR) – The faith-based film Jesus Revolution soared to popularity on the big screen in early 2023 and now has become an immediate hit on Netflix, landing in the streaming service’s Top 10 in the United States.

The film, which first hit theaters on February 24, debuted on Netflix on July 31 and, by the next morning, was ranked in the number eight spot of the top 10 movies viewed in the United States, reported What to Watch.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The success of Jesus Revolution, via Lionsgate, a global content platform and studio, comes at a time when interest in inspirational faith television and films has skyrocketed.

TRENDING: 'Christian' minister boasts: I felt 'God's presence' during my two abortions

Read the full story ›