Jews sue for equal bathroom rights on Temple Mount

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Israeli police are enforcing extra-legal policies on the Temple Mount that discriminate against non-Muslims to a degree that is even more racist than what was seen during the era of the Jim Crow laws in the US. Jews visiting their holiest site are prohibited from the most basic human right of accessing restrooms.

For years, non-Muslims have been segregated and forced to enter the Temple Mount through a single gate, the Mughrabi Gate, which is not accessible to the disabled. Israeli Jews undergo background checks and body searches. No non-Muslim religious objects may be brought into the site and no visible symbols of Israeli nationalism may be displayed. Non-Muslims are only permitted to access the site via one gate that is open four hours a day and closed on Fridays and Saturdays. Jews may only walk along a specified path and only while accompanied by a police escort.

While Israeli law mandates religious freedom and equality at all religious sites, non-Muslim prayer is severely limited on the Temple Mount, and Jews may not bring religious items used in prayer, such as tefillin, lulav, a shofar, or a Torah scroll. While these restrictions contravene Israeli law, the police enforce them by claiming security concerns. Non-Muslims are not permitted equal rights at the site lest the Palestinians riot.

