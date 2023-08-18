Joe Rogan's warning about what 'creepy' teachers are doing to kids in schools

(FOX NEWS) – Podcaster Joe Rogan warned on Thursday that American parents are right to be concerned about students being exposed to radical gender theory or pornographic books in school.

"Those adults are with your children more than you are during the day," Rogan said to his guest, comedian Tim Dillon, about teachers. "They're there for hours and hours with the undivided attention of your kids and some of them are f---ing loons."

Rogan went on to note, "some of them think that they have a job to do, to remove the programming of the parents that they don't agree with."

