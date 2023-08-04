Jonathan Turley: Smith is convincing Americans 'DOJ is thoroughly compromised'

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, an expert on the Constitution who has testified before Congress and even represented members in court, is among those professionals who doubt the value of Jack Smith's indictment of President Trump for conspiracy and obstruction over his First Amendment-protected comments about the 2020 election.

But he said the case, brought by Smith in what many observers bluntly charge is a politicized move by the Joe Biden-supervised DOJ against his primary opponent in the 2024 presidential election, is accomplishing one thing.

It's making people trust the DOJ less.

Which would be an accomplishment given its work with Democrats and Russians in 2016 to fabricate the "Russia collusion" claims against President Trump, and its years-long campaign that there actually was something that Trump did wrong.

TRENDING: Trump judge a left-wing activist, gave serious campaign donations to Obama

Then the DOJ's branch, the FBI, interfered in the 2020 election by warning legacy and social media publications against allowing information to be available to the public about the Biden family scandals documented on the laptop computer Hunter Biden abandoned.

That reporting, of course, has all been confirmed as accurate, and those Biden clan scandals now are grabbing attention at the highest levels for congressional investigators, with reports of $5 million bribes paid to Hunter and Joe Biden.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Online, he wrote, "Polls previously showed that roughly half of the public viewed earlier charges against Trump as politically motivated. That is why many of us hoped that any indictment would be based on unquestioned legal authority and unassailable evidence."

Is the Dept. of Justice "thoroughly compromised"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (26 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He continued, "Smith offered neither. This indictment will deepen the view of many in the public that the Justice Department is thoroughly compromised in pursuing political prosecutions.

"These concerns were magnified Tuesday by Smith, who announced the charges with comments that made him sound more like a pundit than a prosecutor. The special counsel gave an impassioned account of the Capitol riot that made it sound like Trump was charged with incitement. He wasn’t. Nor was he charged with seditious conspiracy, despite his second impeachment on those charges," he said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He pointed out, "Notably, many of the legal experts praising the indictment previously insisted that there was a clear case for incitement against Trump. Indeed, Democratic members made the claim the center of the second impeachment, despite some of us writing that there was no actionable claim. Even Smith wouldn’t touch the incitement or sedition claims that were endlessly pushed by legal experts and Democratic members."

He said the bottom line is that "Smith and his team have made history in the worst way by attempting to fully criminalize disinformation by seeking the incarceration of a politician on false claims made during and after an election."

He explained, "The hatred for Trump is so all-encompassing that legal experts on the political left have ignored the chilling implications of this indictment. This complaint is based largely on statements that are protected under the First Amendment. It would eviscerate free speech and could allow the government to arrest those who are accused of spreading disinformation in elections."

He pointed out the Supreme Court already has ruled on such a dispute, stating in 2012 in U.S. v. Alvarez that "it is unconstitutional to criminalize lies in a case involving a politician who lied about military decorations."

Turley said, "The court warned such criminalization 'would give government a broad censorial power unprecedented in this Court’s cases or in our constitutional tradition. The mere potential for the exercise of that power casts a chill, a chill the First Amendment cannot permit if free speech, thought, and discourse are to remain a foundation of our freedom.'"

He said Smith goes astray by claiming that candidates are allowed to make false statements, but Trump had to be charged because he made "knowingly false statements."

Turley noted that to obtain a conviction, Smith "Will have to bulldoze through the First Amendment and a line of Supreme Court cases. That’s why this latest indictment of Trump isn’t just wrong. It is reckless."

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!