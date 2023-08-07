A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Joy-sucking entity': Pop culture museum removes all things J.K. Rowling

Because of her 'super hateful and divisive' views

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2023 at 7:11pm
Author J.K. Rowling (Video screenshot)

Author J.K. Rowling (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A pop culture museum in Seattle has scrubbed all references to renowned “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling because of the novelist’s “super hateful and divisive” views.

Rowling, 58, has been the subject of leftist scorn since the summer of 2020, when she stated — much like famed evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins — that there are only two sexes, male and female.

Museum of Pop Culture Project Manager Chris Moore, who is transgender, previously explained in a blog post the decision to airbrush Rowling out of the museum’s display.

Read the full story ›

'Joy-sucking entity': Pop culture museum removes all things J.K. Rowling
