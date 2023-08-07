'Joy-sucking entity': Pop culture museum removes all things J.K. Rowling

(FAITHWIRE) -- A pop culture museum in Seattle has scrubbed all references to renowned “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling because of the novelist’s “super hateful and divisive” views.

Rowling, 58, has been the subject of leftist scorn since the summer of 2020, when she stated — much like famed evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins — that there are only two sexes, male and female.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Museum of Pop Culture Project Manager Chris Moore, who is transgender, previously explained in a blog post the decision to airbrush Rowling out of the museum’s display.

TRENDING: 'Ditch Mitch!' Home-state voters shout at McConnell to 'retire'

Read the full story ›