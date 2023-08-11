A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Judge delivers mixed ruling on Trump protective order in 2020 election case

Only 'sensitive' material covered under protective order

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:55pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Former President Donald Trump, middle, arrives at UFC 290 with UFC President Dana White, right, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump, middle, arrives at UFC 290 with UFC President Dana White, right, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. (@btsportufc / Twitter screen shot)

(FOX NEWS) – The federal judge assigned to former President Donald Trump's 2020 election case has largely sided with Trump's defense attorneys on a protective order over evidence, but handed prosecutors a win by broadening which material is considered "sensitive" and should be protected.

Trump's lawyers returned to federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning for their first hearing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Special Counsel Jack Smith's 2020 election meddling case against Trump.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Chutkan heard arguments about the restrictions on evidence in the case. In court filings, prosecutors had argued for broad rules barring Trump's lawyers from sharing "sensitive" materials with the former president, including witness testimony to the grand jury and recordings and transcripts of Trump associates who spoke to prosecutors. Trump's attorneys countered that the government's request was too broad and infringed on Trump's First Amendment rights.

TRENDING: Biden poetry: How do I lie to thee, let me count the ways

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Politician could face jail time after sharing Bible verse
Judge delivers mixed ruling on Trump protective order in 2020 election case
17th-century child's grave discovered with anti-vampire countermeasures
Oldest goldfish was so old its scales turned silver
Grocery store AI app suggests bizarre, sometimes dangerous recipes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×