'She just lied to the universe': Trump official rips D.A. over 4th indictment

Former Trump administration official Kash Patel blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Monday over the Georgia grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump, saying she “lied to the world.”

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, handed down ten indictments Monday, charging Trump and other associates over Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results in that state. “She just lied to the universe. As the district attorney, your name, your stamp is on every single indictment,” Patel told Fox News host Trace Gallagher.

“You do not have those copies of indictments floating around and blame the clerical system and the judicial officer in the clerk’s office for a mishap. She just said she has no idea how that indictment was presented and posted online. She just lied to the world,” Patel continued.

A document listing charges against Trump was posted on the website of the Fulton County courts Monday afternoon before being deleted. During a Monday night press conference, Willis claimed ignorance about the leak.

“That should tell you everything you need to know about her weaponized system of justice, her personal animosity toward Donald Trump, and the destruction of due process and the continued election rigging that goes on the state level,” Patel said.

“It was done with her approval through her hands and through all of her assistant district attorneys,” Patel added. “She is responsible. She just lied to the world.”

Attorneys for former President Trump also blasted Willis over the leak.

“The events that have unfolded today have been shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation,” Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement released by the Trump campaign. “In light of this major fumble, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment.”

“This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests— some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result. We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been,” the attorneys concluded.

