'Killer nurse' found guilty in deaths of 7 babies

(NEW YORK POST) – The British neonatal nurse who was accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill six more was found guilty Friday – making her officially one of the worst contemporary serial killers in the country’s history.

Lucy Letby, 33, was found guilty of the deaths of five infant boys and two girls between 2015 and 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The jury deliberated for 22 days before concluding that Letby deliberately harmed the vulnerable children by injecting air into their bloodstreams, poisoning them with insulin, and administering air or milk into their stomachs.

