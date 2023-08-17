A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kim Jong Un makes big change to his title

Term once thought to belong 'eternally' to his deceased grandfather

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2023 at 11:18am
(FOX NEWS) – Dictator Kim Jong Un is using an esteemed political title once thought to "eternally" belong to his deceased grandfather.

North Korean media has referred to the dictator as "Great President" approximately 26 times in the last seven months — a political title that is, according to the nation's laws, exclusive to the country's founder, Kim Il Sung.

The communist government approved an amendment to the national constitution in 1998, declaring Kim Il Sung the "eternal president" and abolishing the office.

TRENDING: Rachel Maddow, Hillary mocked for laughing at claims against Trump

Read the full story ›

