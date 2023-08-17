Kim Jong Un makes big change to his title

(FOX NEWS) – Dictator Kim Jong Un is using an esteemed political title once thought to "eternally" belong to his deceased grandfather.

North Korean media has referred to the dictator as "Great President" approximately 26 times in the last seven months — a political title that is, according to the nation's laws, exclusive to the country's founder, Kim Il Sung.

The communist government approved an amendment to the national constitution in 1998, declaring Kim Il Sung the "eternal president" and abolishing the office.

