A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'We know where you sleep': Bold school-board president facing death threats over parental rights

'You will not bully us!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2023 at 7:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Sonja Shaw (KTVU video screenshot)

Sonja Shaw (KTVU video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Members of a California school board are reportedly receiving death threats and terrifying missives after enacting a parental notification policy.

At least two members of Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) are facing these menacing messages after deciding in a 4-1 vote on July 20 to adopt a policy notifying parents about changes to child welfare, including any attempts to identify as the opposite sex, the Christian Post reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The threats in response to this parental rights policy — which requires parents to be notified within three days of any child’s decision to identify as their non-biological gender — are becoming so concerning there’s an active investigation with at least one recent arrest.

TRENDING: 'Ditch Mitch!' Home-state voters shout at McConnell to 'retire'

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Actress Natalie Portman and husband part ways
'We know where you sleep': Bold school-board president facing death threats over parental rights
'Joy-sucking entity': Pop culture museum removes all things J.K. Rowling
WATCH: Cops now probing 7-Eleven workers who pummeled thief in viral video
Federal judge blasts Jack Smith for 'out-of-district' secret grand jury in blistering order
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×