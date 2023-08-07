'We know where you sleep': Bold school-board president facing death threats over parental rights

(FAITHWIRE) -- Members of a California school board are reportedly receiving death threats and terrifying missives after enacting a parental notification policy.

At least two members of Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) are facing these menacing messages after deciding in a 4-1 vote on July 20 to adopt a policy notifying parents about changes to child welfare, including any attempts to identify as the opposite sex, the Christian Post reported.

The threats in response to this parental rights policy — which requires parents to be notified within three days of any child’s decision to identify as their non-biological gender — are becoming so concerning there’s an active investigation with at least one recent arrest.

