Is it too late for America? Christian apologist offers blueprint to 'turn things around'

(FAITHWIRE) -- Christian apologist Alex McFarland believes much of the chaos currently unfolding in culture today results from centuries of thinkers aiming at biblical truth.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The last 223 years could be summarized in the following ways: German liberalism attacked the Bible,” McFarland told CBN’s Faithwire. “Friedrich Schleiermacher said God is not the communicator. Charles Darwin, in 1859, said God is not the creator.”

TRENDING: U.S. Marines aircraft crashes, killing 3 and injuring 20 others

By the 1920s, he said “postmodernism” emerged as a word, with the concept growing over time. And with other thinkers and ideologies coming into the fold, culture progressively evolved.

Read the full story ›