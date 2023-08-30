A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Is it too late for America? Christian apologist offers blueprint to 'turn things around'

'God can use us, and we must. But we have to be vigilant for truth and courageous'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2023 at 9:00pm
(FAITHWIRE) -- Christian apologist Alex McFarland believes much of the chaos currently unfolding in culture today results from centuries of thinkers aiming at biblical truth.

“The last 223 years could be summarized in the following ways: German liberalism attacked the Bible,” McFarland told CBN’s Faithwire. “Friedrich Schleiermacher said God is not the communicator. Charles Darwin, in 1859, said God is not the creator.”

By the 1920s, he said “postmodernism” emerged as a word, with the concept growing over time. And with other thinkers and ideologies coming into the fold, culture progressively evolved.

Read the full story ›

