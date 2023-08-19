A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

At least 7 dead, 117 hurt in Russian missile attack

Strike hit theater in Chernihiv

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2023 at 5:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(NEWSER) – A missile attack in the center of a northern Ukrainian city killed at least seven people and wounded scores of others on Saturday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Sweden, his first visit to the country since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

The dead in the daytime strike on the northern city of Chernihiv included a 6-year-old girl, while 12 children were among the 117 wounded, acting mayor Oleksandr Lomako said. Zelensky condemned the attack, which he said hit buildings including a theater and a university, the AP reports.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"This is what a neighborhood with a terrorist state is, this is what we unite the whole world against. A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv," he wrote on Telegram. "A square, the polytechnic university, a theater. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss."

TRENDING: Is Israel's establishment left blazing a trail the U.S. will follow?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







James Buckley, conservative former U.S. senator from New York, dead at 100
Ramaswamy praised by conservatives after publishing 10 'truths' on Twitter
Post-Janus, government unions smaller, but still exploiting privileges
Blue-city Democrat asks gang members to limit shootings to nighttime
The state protects itself while crime against ordinary people surges
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×