At least 74 dead in building fire

(ABC NEWS) – Dozens of people were killed in a fire that engulfed a five-story building in central Johannesburg early Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in the downtown area of South Africa's largest city at around 1:30 a.m. local time. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and began evacuating people from the building while trying to extinguish the flames, according to the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services.

At least 74 people, including 12 children, were confirmed dead by Thursday afternoon, according to Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Another 61 people were injured, including 17 who remain hospitalized, the Emergency Management Services said.

