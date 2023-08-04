A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Lebanon caretaker prime minister warns of total collapse if reforms not implemented

Warning comes as Central Bank considers halting its funding

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:15pm
Lebanese flag (Pixabay)

(THE CRADLE) – Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, warned on 3 August that the country’s total economic collapse will be imminent in the event that the Central Bank and its newly appointed governor fail to implement reform policies called for by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Lebanon will not be able to secure medicine or pay salaries in foreign currency, in the event that the monetary and economic plan presented by the Acting Governor of the Banque du Liban, Wassim Mansouri, is not approved," the caretaker prime minister said.

"Mansouri's plan is consistent with the government's plans, and our goal is to approve these plans and not waste time because the goal is to save the country,” he said.

