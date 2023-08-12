Left-wing groups are scrambling for cash, laying off workers in droves

Jason Cohen

Numerous left-wing groups have cut spending and laid off staff, while others have struggled with fundraising amid ongoing economic turmoil.

Some of the groups cited the current hardships in fundraising, while others stated they are merely reorganizing, according to multiple reports. The left-wing organizations are letting go of significant portions of their workforces as they adapt their strategies.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan’s philanthropic organization Chan Zuckerberg Initiative laid off dozens of employees in a restructuring effort on Wednesday, the organization confirmed to Business Insider. Furthermore, left-wing billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations announced in June it plans to lay off at least 40% of its worldwide employees, according to CNN Business.

Over one hundred Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) employees received layoff notifications in June, according to 1199 Service Employees International Union (SEIU), of which 38 of the employees were members. The layoffs were not due to financial hardship and were based on restructuring, PPFA asserted.

Justice Democrats, a PAC that assists far-left Democratic candidates, let go of 9 of its 20 staff members in July as it confronted financial struggles, Politico reported.

“It’s no secret that Democratic and progressive organizations like us are in a difficult fundraising environment right now,” Justice Democrats Executive Director Alexandra Rojas told Politico. “We had to make tough decisions to remain one of the most impactful progressive organizations in the country for years to come.” (RELATED: Top Chip Manufacturer Announces Layoffs Despite Biden Admin Subsidies To The Industry)

🧵An important announcement for our beloved Trevor Community: Today, The Trevor Project completed a reduction in force that impacted 12% of our staff. This decision was not made lightly. It was a last resort measure taken to ensure the sustainability of our life-saving services. — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) July 6, 2023

Democratic grassroots support has also fallen, Politico reported. ActBlue, Democrats’ main donation processor, recorded almost 32% fewer donors in the first two quarters of 2023 compared to 2019, according to its website.

Americans are not as animated about politicians as they were in previous years, Ari Rabin-Havt, who served as deputy campaign manager for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, told Politico.

“Villains raise money. And you have the ultimate villain in Donald Trump,” Rabin-Havt stated. “But it’s the third act of that villain at this point. That makes it harder. We are approaching nine years of him being the principal villain.”

“There has to be a quick examination among Democrats about what is creating this enthusiasm gap,” Rabin-Havt added.

Sierra Club, a “grassroots environmental organization,” previously had a workforce of over 800 employees within the Progressive Workers Union, but this number decreased to 400 following layoffs, according to The Guardian in May. Dozens of the employees left had departed due to layoffs, and many others opted for opted voluntary buy-outs.

The Trevor Project, a pro-LGBTQ advocacy group, laid off 12% of its workers, it announced in July on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As with many nonprofits that rely on philanthropic revenue, we have experienced challenges in meeting our expected fundraising goals this year,” the organization posted. “Given the economic and political environments in which we are operating, these challenges are taxing, but not completely surprising.”

Youth climate group Sunrise Movement has been laying off staff since February 2022, seeking to decrease its employees from about 100 to about 65 by 2023, according to its website.

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Open Society Foundations, Justice Democrats, PPFA, Sierra Club, The Trevor Project and Sunrise Movement did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

