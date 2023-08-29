A new report from the Washington Free Beacon is warning the reading public that Associated Press news stories on courts, global warming and other issues are being funded by left-wingers.

Company spokeswoman Nicole Mier told the publication that "no funder has any influence over AP journalism," but the report confirmed multiple huge special interest group payments to the legacy wire service that got its start in the mid-1800s using telegraph wires to send stories from one city to another.

Among the funders of the reporting from AP is a foundation that was launched by Nikole Hannah-Jones, the accuracy-challenged creator of the "1619 Project" that contends all of America is racist, and has been criticized by historians as being wildly inaccurate.

The report explained AP last year announced "partnerships" in which private organizations subsidize reporters writing about global warming, race and democracy.

"A review of the donor roster shows that the vast majority fund left-wing political causes, while none are supporters of conservative initiatives," the Free Beacon reported.

Among those paying for stories is the Ida B. Wells Society, started by Hannah-Jones, which worked with filmmaker Steven Spielberg's Hearthland Foundation, for example, to make AP stories "more inclusive."

Th Free Beacon explained, "In some ways, it was a natural partnership: The AP's global investigations editor, Ron Nixon, serves on the Ida B. Wells Society's board of directors. In others, it may prove more problematic, given that Hannah-Jones's own reporting has been disputed by historians, who have argued—among other things—that her account of the motivations of the American revolutionaries is factually inaccurate."

The AP repeatedly has made changes to its writing style guide, on which many publications rely, to insert what now has been determined by AllSides, a group that tracks media bias, to make AP "lean left."

That evaluation said the organization's "word choice bias" and "bias by omission of views" in its coverage triggered the change.

The report noted the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, which also funds leftist and election-denier Stacey Abrams's New Georgia Project and the "Take Back the Court" group which advocates inserting politics into the Supreme Court, has given money to AP to write about race and climate.

The report charged, "A recent AP article on the topic asserts that the Supreme Court in a 2013 landmark decision 'tossed out the heart' of the Voting Rights Act, when in reality the court ruled that nine southern states would no longer have to 'pre-clear' election law changes with the federal government. … A February news report said that 'GOP election tactics' intentionally disenfranchised black voters in Wisconsin."

Also, the report said, "The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, for example, provided $500,000 in 2022 to the Associated Press's 'democracy journalism initiative.' The foundation recently blasted the Supreme Court decision to overturn affirmative action, saying the decision 'impedes colleges and universities from selecting their own student bodies and fully addressing systemic racial inequalities that persist.'"

And the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, which also funds Planned Parenthood's abortion industry, turned over $2.5 million for the AP to write stories about climate and education.

The report said AP gets millions from a long list of foundations, including the Walton Family Foundation.

The Free Beacon also noted: "The Outrider Foundation has donated in a bid to help the AP beef up its coverage of climate change and nuclear weapons. Outrider has embraced an apocalyptic view of both issues. In recent years, the foundation launched an app that simulates the effects of a nuclear detonation. One of its advisers is Michael Mann, the climate researcher behind the controversial 'hockey stick' graph…"

