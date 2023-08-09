Legal expert says 2020 election interference was 'Deep State FBI'

Whether the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" in 2020 as President Trump has charged remains a question, depending on how "stolen" is defined and what is included in the assessment.

There's no doubt there were pockets of corruption, some of which remain unexplained still today. And then there was the $400 million plus in influence money that Mark Zuckerberg handed out to mostly local elections officials who often used it to recruit votes from Democrat districts.

But probably the least contested claim to election manipulation is the case involving the FBI, which tried to influence the election by telling media corporations to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family's international business scandals revealed in a laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned.



A poll later revealed that had that information been generally reported, enough Democrats would have moved their vote away from Joe Biden to cost him the election.

Now the blunt assessment has been put into words.

It is Jay Sekulow, chief of the American Center for Law and Justice who wrote, in a column, "We’ve all heard talk about 2020 election interference, but it wasn’t Russia or any foreign national that put their thumb on the scale of the election. It was the Deep State FBI."

He cited evidence from Judiciary Committee chief Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who "continues to expose the Deep State FBI’s conspiracy to defeat Trump."

The report revealed Jordan has taken possession of documents "showing that FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan lied under oath about the FBI’s knowledge of the Hunter Biden laptop and its colluding with Facebook to suppress the story."

According to the New York Post, Chan, an FBI agent based in San Francisco, "made false statements about his communications with Facebook over the bombshell October 2020 reports that revealed Hunter involved in dad Joe in business deals with foreign nationals."

That's from communications obtained by the committee.

"A Facebook employee said in an Oct. 15, 2020, message that he had spoken with Chan, who said he was 'up to speed' on the FBI’s probe of Hunter’s laptop and 'that there was no current evidence to suggest any foreign connection or direction of the leak," the report said.

Sekulow pointed out even Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that the FBI purposefully conspired against the American people by censoring free speech on social media.

"This is censorship is one of the greatest threats to free speech I’ve seen in my 40-year law career. In fact, a federal judge declared it 'Orwellian' and 'arguably the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.'"

That verdict came in a case in which states are challenging the Biden administration's censorship, and the case is now before an appeals court.

