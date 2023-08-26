A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.IN MEMORIAM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Legendary game-show host dead at 99

Guided 'The Price is Right' from 1972 to 2007

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2023 at 5:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
The Price is Right (video screenshot)

The Price is Right (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Robert "Bob" William Barker, legendary and longtime game show host for "The Price is Right," has died. He was 99.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," his publicist Roger Neal confirmed with Fox News Digital. Barker died of natural causes in his longtime Hollywood Hills home.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Neal made the announcement on behalf of Barker’s longtime friend Nancy Burnett who has overseen Barker’s care and has "kept him thriving and healthy for many years." She is the co-executor of Barker’s estate.

TRENDING: Who won the debate? Donald J. Trump, hands down

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







3rd-largest U.S. oil refinery forced to close following devastating fire
Legendary game-show host dead at 99
Soldiers disappointed after army quietly unveils suicide-prevention guidance
Warnings to California described as 'supernatural'
China suspends all seafood imports from Japan after treated radioactive water is released from Fukushima
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×