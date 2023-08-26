Legendary game-show host dead at 99

(FOX NEWS) – Robert "Bob" William Barker, legendary and longtime game show host for "The Price is Right," has died. He was 99.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," his publicist Roger Neal confirmed with Fox News Digital. Barker died of natural causes in his longtime Hollywood Hills home.

Neal made the announcement on behalf of Barker’s longtime friend Nancy Burnett who has overseen Barker’s care and has "kept him thriving and healthy for many years." She is the co-executor of Barker’s estate.

