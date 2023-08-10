A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Local history lovers revive Patrick Henry's legacy in his home county's school library

Citizens have decided their local hero is worth remembering

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:52pm
Patrick Henry

Patrick Henry

(THE FEDERALIST) – In a school library, a historic courthouse, and a county museum, the people’s orator is coming back. It seems fitting, really, that Patrick Henry – the man who turned down the national spotlight for his community – would have the spotlight of history shine on him in his own hometown. In Hanover County, Virginia, a few citizens have decided their local hero is worth remembering and have worked to make it happen.

Oscar Walker, a retired engineer and historical enthusiast, has spent the past few months trying to ensure Patrick Henry’s legacy is preserved — and he recently received news that his initial work had been successful. A signed copy of Patrick Henry: Champion of Liberty by John Kukla would be accepted at the Patrick Henry High School library for the coming school year.

“I’ve always had an interest in the local history and civic affairs locally, and I was … looking for a fresh direction,” Walker said.

