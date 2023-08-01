Longtime liberal says Hunter's plea deal deserved to be rejected

Longtime liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz, the Felix Frankfurter professor of law, emeritus, at Harvard, says the Hunter Biden plea deal that his lawyers and prosecutors brought to a federal court deserved to be rejected this week.

The judge turned it down citing questions over whether it could be used in the future to ban prosecution of Hunter Biden on charges and cases not involved in the current negotiations.

Those current issues are a refusal to pay taxes for several years and lying on a gun purchase application form.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Woman's mission for parental rights leads her to pro-life movement

The deal would have thrown out a long list of potential felonies and replaced them with a couple of misdemeanors and a diversion program. But prosecutors have admitted that Hunter Biden remains under investigation for acting as an unregistered foreign agent. And there could be more.

Dershowitz, on his Substack page, said judges are responsible for deciding that a plea bargain is in the interests of justice.

"Judge Maryellen Noreika was correct in questioning both sides about the meaning of the bargain and about its implications for further inquiry into matters that were not included in the current investigation. She correctly refused to accept the plea bargain on the current record," he said.

Do you agree with Alan Dershowitz on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He explained the Constitution limits the power of federal judges to deciding actual cases, and if both sides are in agreement, there's not longer a "controversy."

But judges still are responsible for looking out for the interests of justice.

"In this case it is anything but clear whether justice has been done, and it is crystal clear that it has not been seen to be done by many rightfully skeptical Americans," he wrote. "Both sides must now go back to the drawing board and see if they can come up with a resolution that satisfies the judge. I predict they will, because both sides benefit from resolving this case without a contentious trial."

The sticking point will be, he predicted, the defense demand that Hunter Biden be "free of any possibility of future prosecution."

And, he noted, "Both sides are worried that if Donald Trump were to reclaim the presidency, he would have his justice department go after what he calls the 'Biden crime family' with a vengeance."

He said another requirement should be a hearing "at which Attorney General Garland and Delaware’s United States, David Weiss, are questioned as to whether Mr. Weiss did or did not have the authority to investigate beyond the borders of Delaware."

And he said total transparency will be needed.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!