'Very loud and chaotic': Trump's White House doctor 'briefly detained'

By Aaron Life

Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, the former Trump White House doctor, was briefly detained on Saturday at a rodeo outside Amarillo after trying to assist a 15-year-old girl in a medical emergency, according to the Texas Tribune.

TRENDING: Are lawyers being muzzled? Attorney now sues to speak freely

Jackson saw the incident and attempted to assist the nurse who was already providing aid to the girl. In the intensity of the situation, police became confused and detained Jackson until they realized he was trying to help the girl, according to the Texas Tribune.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“While assessing the patient in a very loud and chaotic environment, confusion developed with law enforcement on the scene and Dr. Jackson was briefly detained and was actually prevented from further assisting the patient. He was immediately released as soon as law enforcement realized that he, as a medical professional, was tending to the young girl’s medical emergency,” Jackson’s office told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Jackson was “in the stands during the entire rodeo, in full view of the assembled crowd, and was not drinking,” a spokesperson from Jackson’s office told the DCNF.

The police department is currently reviewing the incident but decided not to release any of the names involved, Sheriff Tam Terry told the Texas Tribune.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ronny Jackson currently serves as a Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 13th district of Texas. He is a loyal supporter of Donald Trump and verbally supports his 2024 run for office. Jackson also served in the Navy before working in the White House.

The incident took place at White Deer Rodeo in a town 40 miles outside of Amarillo.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!