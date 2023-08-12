Major credit ratings firm dumps woke 'ESG ratings,' instantly sees stock price surge

(BECKER NEWS) – S&P Global, one of the largest independent credit ratings firms in the world, has discontinued its practice of providing ‘Woke’ ESG ratings for corporate borrowers.

Since 2021, this debt rating agency had rated companies on a scale of one to five based on their environmental, social, and governance risks. As reported by the Financial Times, S&P had given Visa a two for both “E” and “S”, and three for “G”. In contrast, FirstEnergy, an Ohio-based utility company implicated in corruption, got a four for “G”, which is the second-lowest score in S&P’s system.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Recently, S&P shifted its stance, deciding that textual descriptions, rather than scores, would represent their evaluation of a company’s ESG considerations.

TRENDING: 'Real danger': N.Y. Times frets public may like Trump more if trial televised

Read the full story ›