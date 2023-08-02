Major U.S. city enlists students to help illegal migrants apply for asylum

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

New York City will enlist college students to help illegal migrants with their asylum claims, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said during a Wednesday press conference.

The city will partner with New York University, Columbia University School of Social Work and City University of New York campuses, including Hunter College School of Social Work. As of July 30, more than 107,000 are in city care, of which more than 56,000 are migrants seeking asylum, Williams-Isom said.

“Today, we are announcing that the city’s leading universities have committed to providing undergraduate and graduate student application assistance throughout the fall,” Williams-Isom said.

“These universities are providing students with an ability to earn credit for their time helping at the center. That’s real world learning experience,” she said.

The goal is to set up the migrants with work permits and to help them fulfill “their quests towards the American dream,” Williams-Isom added.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week to address the surge in migrants coming to the city.

Adams announced in late July that the city would begin distributing flyers at the southern border to warn migrants that the city ran out of room for them. Still, the city has seen a surge in migrant arrivals, including around the shelter at the previously-shuttered Roosevelt Hotel, where a large number of migrants have been sleeping outside, according to Reuters.

Dozens of migrants from countries such as Venezuela, Mali, and Senegal packed onto a New York City sidewalk outside the Roosevelt Hotel as it ran out of room to house new arrivals https://t.co/P2L2SnQ9zb pic.twitter.com/jJ7Iipd0YH — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2023

Southern border encounters of migrants crossing illegally increased to roughly 130,000 in July, up from a drop of roughly 99,000 in June. Buses sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continue arriving to the city, Williams-Ison said.

“We need the support, and it doesn’t have to be that way. We need decompression, we need people to be able to work, we need the federal government to come in and say that this is a federal emergency and declaration so that we would be able to help people settle,” Williams-Isom said.

