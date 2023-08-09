A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man killed during FBI raid in connection with threats against Biden

Bureau 'takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously'

Published August 9, 2023 at 6:40pm
Published August 9, 2023 at 6:40pm
Craig Robertson (Facebook)

(ABC NEWS) -- A Utah man was shot and killed during an FBI raid early Wednesday morning, the FBI confirmed to ABC News. The raid was in connection with an investigation into alleged threats against President Joe Biden and others, according to two officials briefed on the case.

One of the officials told ABC News that the investigation began in April and the U.S. Secret Service was notified by the FBI in June. In addition to threatening posts, the official said, the man under investigation suggested online he was making plans to take physical action. The threats had been deemed "credible," the official said.

The FBI in Salt Lake City said the shooting occurred around 6:15 am. local time while special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence in Provo.

