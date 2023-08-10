Man plants 6,000 trees to honor late wife, 15 years later photos reveal motive

(PATRIOT TRUTHS) – A man planted over 6,000 trees to honor his late wife, but there was much more to the story. For a decade and a half, the husband’s secret was kept hidden until a pilot flew over — and he could not believe his eyes. Now, aerial photos have revealed the widower’s true motivation.

Winston Howes loved his wife Janet. In fact, it was love at first sight for the soul mates, which only grew stronger with each passing day. After marrying in 1962, the couple moved into a charming farmhouse on 112 acres in the English countryside, where Janet gave birth to their son a short time later. Over the years, Winston and Janet came to share a bond that most only dream of.

Not only was their relationship strong, but their son was healthy, their farm flourished, and life was perfect in their Wickwar, Gloucestershire, dream home for over three decades. Then, Janet suddenly passed away after 33 years of marriage when she unexpectedly suffered heart failure at just 50 years old, leaving a grief-stricken Winston behind to mourn the loss of his beloved wife. He felt his entire world collapse at that moment. The woman he had loved so much for so long was gone.

