Many millions believe violence justified to keep Trump from presidency

Nearly 12% of Americans, some 30 million or more, say that using violent force would be justified if that's what is needed to keep President Donald Trump out of the White House.

The stunning reveal comes from the organization Dangers to Democracy via a report in the Guardian.

The study was done by the University of Chicago Project of Security & Threats, run in that far-left city, and pointed out that some 7% say violence is justified to prevent the prosecution of President Trump, more than 17% believe it could be used to ensure members of Congress do the right thing, 12% would allow it to "restore the federal right to abortion" and more.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Hallmark CEO, who brought gay programming to channel, steps down

The report cited the recent indictments by the Joe Biden-supervised Department of Justice of Trump, for his likely First Amendment-protected statements and his possession of classified documents from his presidency.

Key to that dispute is that Joe Biden also had classified documents from when he was vice president in his offices and homes, including a garage with little security, and there have been no charges against him.

"The indictment is radicalizing support for Trump, but that’s not the only source of radicalization," Robert Pape, a University of Chicago professor who led the research, told the Guardian.

He said the "left" features "growing anger and radicalization."

Will the political left resort to physical violence to try to keep Donald Trump from the White House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (72 Votes) 3% (2 Votes)

Some 18 million believe the use of force justified to restore Trump to the White House, and more than two-thirds of those believe the 2020 election was stolen. Almost the same number believe the Biden administration's attacks on Trump now are intended to hurt his campaign going into 2024.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Constitutional expert and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who has testified numerous times before Congress and has represented members of the body in court, point out he previously has argued the latest Biden indictment of Trump flies in the face of the First Amendment.

"I recently asked, in light of the free speech implications of the second federal Trump indictment, when the price is too high for those who seeking to jail the former president. The chilling answer is found in a new report out of the University of Chicago showing that almost 12 percent of the population, representing 30 million people, believe that violence is warranted to prevent Trump from assuming the presidency. That is almost double the number who believe that violence is warranted to ensure that Trump does become president," he explained.

Biden took office claiming he wanted to bring people together. But Turley warned the opposite has happened.

"We have watched as rage has risen in the country. It is often celebrated by one side or the other. I previously discussed how scenes like the recent confrontation on the floor of the Tennessee House perfectly captured our 'age of rage.' Protesters filled the capitol building to protest the failure to pass gun-control legislation. Three Democratic state representatives — Justin Jones from Nashville, Justin Pearson from Memphis, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville — were unwilling to yield to the majority. They disrupted the floor proceedings with a bullhorn and screaming at their colleagues," he said.

"It is a scene familiar to many of us in academia, where events are regularly canceled by those who shout down others. The three members yelled 'No action, no peace' and 'Power to the people' as their colleagues objected to their stopping the legislative process. Undeterred, the three refused to allow 'business as usual' to continue."

It's happened in Washington, too, he noted.

"Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) was shown on videotape screaming about gun control in the Capitol as his colleagues left the floor following a vote. Various Democratic members, including former House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), tried to calm Bowman. However, when Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) asked Bowman to stop yelling, Bowman shouted back: 'I was screaming before you interrupted me' — which could go down as the epitaph for our age."

He said the real danger lies in politicians trying to use that rage.

"Unleashing such rage is difficult to control and often those leading the mob find themselves later pursued by it. This is why, during the French Revolution, the journalist Jacques Mallet Pan warned, 'Like Saturn, the revolution devours its children.""

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!