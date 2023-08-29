Too many people succumb to Trump-hating agitprop

The memory span for many if not the majority of Americans is evanescent at best and as corruptibly programmable as a computer chip at worst. We've changed from a nation of rugged individualists who recognize lies and deceit when we hear it, to a tone-deaf people who regurgitate what the talking heads on cable news programming shill as though they were repeating Gregorian chants.

That said, the worst part of short memories is, not only are those who possess same typically unaware of said shortcoming, but this shortcoming makes it easy to distract them.

I'm a student of modern history with a long memory. I am also a student of human behavior. In short, I remember the politicians and media outlets who tried to violate the American people and me in a way that's typically referenced as a verb.

But, that's exactly what politicians do to We the People; and they do it with impunity, because most people like to think they know how the political system works.

This brings me to a quote that proves even a broken clock is right twice a day: "The university intellectuals also play an important role in carrying out the System's trick. Though they like to fancy themselves independent thinkers, the intellectuals are (allowing for individual exceptions) the most over socialized, the most conformist, the tamest and most domesticated, the most pampered, dependent, and spineless group in America today. As a result, their impulse to rebel is particularly strong. But, because they are incapable of independent thought, real rebellion is impossible for them. Consequently they are suckers for the System's trick, which allows them to irritate people and enjoy the illusion of rebelling without ever having to challenge the System's basic values ("Ted Kaczynski: The System's Neatest Trick")." While Kaczynski wasn't referencing the base in toto, the shoe fits nonetheless.

This thought-altering apparatus works, because those self-professing "university-educated intellectuals" are the ones who comprise Silicon Valley, the social platforms and the other young Turks who are multi-millionaires and billionaires.

They are the generation who followed those who head the mega-banks, the cable and network news media, and in no few instances they are the progeny of these just mentioned. But, it also works because many people have short memories.

Those who control the flow information are only moderate threats. Those who decide what the information shall be are the true threats, and they're threats who go unchallenged. For decades they went sight unseen. That is, until Donald J. Trump ripped control from their hands with the help of you and me.

That they underestimated him and We the People the first time was "shame on them." But, they're determined to make sure that doesn't happen again.

And, what better way to wage war against this enemy of their "totalitarian state" than by the use of Russian style misinformation. The cacophony of amoral and pernicious calumniators, i.e., the charlatans masquerading as media and journalists, are those the late Arnaud de Borchgrave referenced when he warned that the so-called news industry in America was patterning itself after Stalinist Communist TASS and Pravda, which produced and disseminated the rawest forms of political and cultural agitprop.

This is where the short memory spans become a curse on the American platform. Masses of people watch some form news and information programming every night – many people for hours every night. Factor in as well they watch the same programming night after night.

When I point out that Fox News isn't the friend of truth and/or factualism, I'm invariably met with a deluge of persons telling me they watch Fox News for such and such program or that they don't watch Fox News, because they watch something else on another outlet. And, they say it as though it's worthy of applause.

What is always missed is what I call the soap-opera addiction effect. That's a formula that has successfully glued watchers to soap operas since the very first one aired going back to 1937, if you count radio. People watch news and information programming for the same reason some watch soap operas; there's a formula in place that brings them back night after night. Just like soap-opera viewers, these viewers are addicted to the idea that they must hear what happened today. They must hear what so and so program host has to say about whatever event.

They fail to realize that they're being programmed to believe whatever they're told. They fail to realize that there are catch words and phrases used repeatedly that cause persons to receive and correlate certain information about a political candidate and/or a social issue.

Enter President Trump. It's a foregone conclusion that the leftists hate him. Much less apparent, however, is the extent that so-called right-wing conservatives hate him even more. You see, President Trump simply defeated the Democrats; but, in the mind of elite Republican, from their governing bodies to the elected to the shadowy wraiths micro-managing from the fog – Donald Trump is viewed as betraying them in the most unacceptable way possible. He actually puts us and America first.

The brainwashing of the voters is an alchemy of lies, innuendo and distortion. Repeated enough, people view the claims as words of wisdom by talking heads who are loathe to admit they've hidden agendas, not least of which is wealth and backslapping from their owners and handlers.

This is what the voters miss. Many think they get it, but in reality they are fallen prey to agitprop.

There's a reason President Trump is hated by the powers on both sides of the aisle. It's because the same dark forces control both sides. This is missed by voters who after the past six years should realize it. He's the one who threatened the spigots of dollars the "owners of the order" feast upon.

Any candidate both sides are so determined to crush is someone worth supporting. If President Trump were the Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan or head of some other subversive terrorist group, Democrats would love him. If he were a brown-nosed loser who talked tough and never accomplished a thing, Republicans would love him – as long as he helped them raise massive amounts of cash in so doing.

But, he's neither, which why we love him.

