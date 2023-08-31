Med school professor says students weakened by campus paternalism

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “It used to be what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. That’s true for the immune system and getting thicker skin.”

So said Steve Templeton, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the Indiana University School of Medicine–Terre Haute, who emerged as a prominent contrarian voice at the height of the COVID pandemic and is now sounding the alarm on the degradation of academia, especially in the sciences.

Through his Substack, Fear of a Microbial Planet, and later his book of the same name, Templeton challenged the narrative on masks, school closures, and other mitigation efforts, often highlighting their ineffectiveness and the harm such policies did to society.

