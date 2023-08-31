A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Med school professor says students weakened by campus paternalism

'Evolution of a thin skin'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “It used to be what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. That’s true for the immune system and getting thicker skin.”

So said Steve Templeton, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the Indiana University School of Medicine–Terre Haute, who emerged as a prominent contrarian voice at the height of the COVID pandemic and is now sounding the alarm on the degradation of academia, especially in the sciences.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Through his Substack, Fear of a Microbial Planet, and later his book of the same name, Templeton challenged the narrative on masks, school closures, and other mitigation efforts, often highlighting their ineffectiveness and the harm such policies did to society.

TRENDING: Pressure grows on feds to release Joe Biden's hidden emails

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







10,000 hear Franklin Graham deliver the Gospel in London
Warning issued after deadly brain-eating infection identified in lake
Dean: Identity politics is 'the whole purpose of the university'
Media is about to bury this school shooting story
Med school professor says students weakened by campus paternalism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×