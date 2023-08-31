A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationHYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Media is about to bury this school shooting story

Not the face of 'white supremacy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2023 at 2:19pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash)

(Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash)

(TOWNHALL) – News broke Monday afternoon of another school shooting. But in the coming days, as details emerge, expect the establishment media to forget about this progressively peculiar case. Already we've found that the alleged killer is a Wuhan-educated doctoral student accused of murdering a faculty member, his mentor, inside a campus lab.

Here's what we know, so far: Following reports of a shot fired, wounding at least one person inside a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill lab building, campus police quickly identified a person of interest in the "armed and dangerous person situation." A photograph of Tailei Qi, a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student at the university's Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was posted by UNC Police.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It's certainly not the face of "white supremacy" on a mass murdering rampage to wipe out racial minorities, a story the salivating press would pounce to cover. Both the suspected shooter and the slain victim are Asian, with Chinese surnames.

TRENDING: Pressure grows on feds to release Joe Biden's hidden emails

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







10,000 hear Franklin Graham deliver the Gospel in London
Warning issued after deadly brain-eating infection identified in lake
Dean: Identity politics is 'the whole purpose of the university'
Media is about to bury this school shooting story
Med school professor says students weakened by campus paternalism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×