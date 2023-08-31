Media is about to bury this school shooting story

(TOWNHALL) – News broke Monday afternoon of another school shooting. But in the coming days, as details emerge, expect the establishment media to forget about this progressively peculiar case. Already we've found that the alleged killer is a Wuhan-educated doctoral student accused of murdering a faculty member, his mentor, inside a campus lab.

Here's what we know, so far: Following reports of a shot fired, wounding at least one person inside a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill lab building, campus police quickly identified a person of interest in the "armed and dangerous person situation." A photograph of Tailei Qi, a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student at the university's Department of Applied Physical Sciences, was posted by UNC Police.

It's certainly not the face of "white supremacy" on a mass murdering rampage to wipe out racial minorities, a story the salivating press would pounce to cover. Both the suspected shooter and the slain victim are Asian, with Chinese surnames.

