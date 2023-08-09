A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Media run cover for genocidal chant in South Africa

Auron MacIntyre: 'In the last week of July, 9 farm attacks and 2 murders were committed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2023 at 6:43pm
(THE BLAZE) -- Video of South African politician Julius Malema leading a stadium of nearly 100,000 supporters in a genocidal chant went viral last week, shocking many Americans. Malema led the crowd as they sang a song with the lyrics “Shoot to kill, kill the Boer, kill the farmer,” a reference to the white Afrikaner population of South Africa.

In any other circumstance, the horrific call to violence would have generated an international outcry, but Malema chose the right target. Instead of issuing an unconditional condemnation of this dangerous rhetoric, progressive media outlets like the New York Times ran cover for Malema and his Marxist-Leninist party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, as they chanted their demand for racial violence. Say what you want about the American left, they recognize an ideological ally when they see one.

American media are always scouring the country for stories of bigotry against minorities in the hopes of amplifying their divisive racial narrative. In the United States, popular opinion grants political authority, and progressives seek to generate hegemonic control over the popular consciousness by keeping the population in a constant state of woke paranoia. The Democratic voting base must be kept in a perpetual state of fear, believing that an underground network of neo-Nazis and Klan members could surge back into political power at any moment, visiting a reign of terror on all the vulnerable groups that the left pretends to champion. Republican voters must be kept in a state of constant apprehension, painfully aware that one stray look or unguarded comment at work or school could destroy the rest of their lives as the media search for the newest villain to parade before the public during their two minutes of hate.

Read the full story ›

