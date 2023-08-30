Meet the moderators for the second Trump-less Republican debate

By Mary Lou Masters

Fox News’ Dana Perino and Stuart Varney will moderate the second 2024 GOP presidential debate alongside UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón, according to a Wednesday press release.

The three personalities will moderate the debate on Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, which will be broadcasted from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, according to a Fox Business press release. Along with the outlet, the Republican National Committee partnered with video app Rumble to livestream the event.

“We are very proud to have Stuart Varney and Dana Perino co-moderating the second debate with UNIVISION to provide Americans with a comprehensive view of the qualifying candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president,” Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, said in a statement.

“As the number one source of news for the U.S. Hispanic community, NOTICIAS UNIVISION’s participation as co-host of the second 2023 Republican primary debate reflects the journalistic mission of TelevisaUnivision’s news division to provide our audience with fair and balanced information,” Maria Martinez-Guzman, executive vice president of news for UNIVISION Networks, said in a statement. “As in past election cycles, we seek to inform Hispanic voters nationwide about their choices while representing our community’s issues during this election cycle.”

The RNC upped its donor and polling requirements for candidates to make the second debate stage, with the loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee still in place. GOP hopefuls must meet a 50,000 unique donor threshold, a 10,000 contributor increase from the first debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The candidates must also be polling at or above 3% in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and two key early primary state polls — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

The surveys must have at least 800 likely Republican primary voters, be conducted on or after Aug. 1 and may not be affiliated with any presidential campaign. Candidates must meet the RNC’s criteria within 48 hours of the second debate.

Former President Donald Trump skipped the first event, and will likely pass on the second, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum took the stage last week.

Four Republican longshots did not qualify for the first debate, one of which, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, has since suspended his presidential campaign.

