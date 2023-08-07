A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Member of legendary British rock band dead: 'Great musician and a great man'

'Had a fantastic sense of humour'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2023 at 9:35pm
(Image by Michael Jahn from Pixabay)

(Image by Michael Jahn from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- John Gosling, a keyboardist for The Kinks, died on Friday. He was 75.

Members of the legendary British rock group paid tribute to the piano player on social media following his death.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family," the band wrote alongside a black-and-white video of Gosling.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







