Member of legendary British rock band dead: 'Great musician and a great man'

(FOX NEWS) -- John Gosling, a keyboardist for The Kinks, died on Friday. He was 75.

Members of the legendary British rock group paid tribute to the piano player on social media following his death.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/eFl5n6MQfB — The Kinks (@TheKinks) August 4, 2023

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family," the band wrote alongside a black-and-white video of Gosling.

