On methane, oil industry willing partner in reduction efforts

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Mike Sommers

Real Clear Wire

Every American can agree on a few energy realities.

For starters, the U.S. and the rest of the world need increasing amounts of reliable energy to sustain modern life for decades to come. Second, the world’s population is increasing, and economic growth is predicated on increased energy usage. Third, global energy security, already diminished by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is also challenged by production cuts by traditional major oil producers in the OPEC+ group. Finally, all of this is further complicated by major demand increases in China and India.

TRENDING: Are lawyers being muzzled? Attorney now sues to speak freely

In an interview Saturday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm confirmed “there’s no doubt that there is a volatile environment … we have deep concern about trajectories of where things are headed.”

Secretary Granholm’s answer to the conundrum?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We want to see more supply,” she told CNBC. “I think the prudent course is to ensure that transportation is affordable for people, and that of course means making sure that supply is stable.”

Is America secure in its energy supply at the present time? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

On one hand, it’s good that Granholm’s suggestions match solutions advanced by America’s natural gas and oil companies earlier this year to make, move and improve energy sources right here in the U.S.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On the other hand, it’s classic Washington mixed messaging.

Since Day One, President Biden has vilified American energy companies while asking regimes in the Middle East to boost oil supply. Meanwhile, the administration’s actions have inhibited investment in U.S. natural gas and oil projects, particularly a 2021 proposal from Granholm’s counterparts at the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate methane emissions. We hope EPA will modify the rule.

Reducing methane emissions is already a priority for our industry, and the work is bearing fruit. Average U.S. upstream methane emissions intensity has fallen by nearly 66% across all seven major producing regions since 2011, even as total natural gas production in those regions increased by 179%, according to EPA.

In fact, when viewed in context of the largest sources of global methane emissions on an absolute basis, the natural gas and oil industry ranks a distant third. The largest source of methane emissions is natural seepage from wetlands. Methane emissions from agriculture outpace energy production from natural gas and oil by a factor of two. You read that right – cows and other farm animals are bigger emitters!

The fact is, U.S. producers provide the energy the world needs while reducing emissions through innovation and technology. It’s curious, then, that a White House “methane summit” this week will not include voices from an industry that has made greater strides in reducing methane emissions from its operations than any other industrial sector.

Despite the natural gas and oil industry’s investment in advanced methane detection technologies and on-the-ground operational changes to reduce emissions, this administration is full speed ahead with a rigid approach that doesn’t reflect the realities of production or the necessity of working with industry to craft a workable rule.

The rule would presume that bureaucrats know more about reducing methane emissions than workers and experts already in the field.

Collaboration is the better bet. Starting in 2017, API assembled a voluntary initiative called The Environmental Partnership, whose members now make up more than 70% of total U.S. onshore natural gas and oil production. Its sole purpose is to tackle methane emissions through improved practices. In addition to modernizing their operations, these companies are taking aggressive actions together, using advanced technology such as satellite detection to seek and destroy methane leaks.

Government could borrow a page from this playbook. API has sought to partner with EPA on the methane rule and has recommended changes that would ensure the rule achieves our shared goal of emissions reductions. We believe harnessing innovation can inform a final rule that is cost-effective, feasible to implement and achieves continued reductions in methane emissions. Effective regulations can play an important role in helping companies take needed actions. We hope EPA agrees.

This regulatory battle goes well beyond the corridors of Washington. Our allies are counting on the survival and success of U.S. natural gas and oil companies. Our innovation changed the world’s story, and the shale revolution opened vast new supplies of American energy right under our feet.

When Europe faced a potentially catastrophic 75% decrease in their natural gas imports from Russia in 2022, it was America that came to the rescue to bolster supplies. If the U.S. doesn’t lead, other nations will. And they may not have America or our planet in their interest.

It is counterproductive, then, for Secretary Granholm, EPA and the broader administration to exclude our collective experience. Industry know-how has, in fact, proven to be the most critical piece in solving the overall energy-climate puzzle. The Biden team should work with our sector to continue achieving results in reducing emissions while providing the energy the world needs.

Mike Sommers is the president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute in Washington, DC.