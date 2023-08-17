Mike Lindell unrelenting in demand for safe and secure elections

Mike Lindell, of MyPillow fame, has been bludgeoned, bashed and bothered over his belief that the 2020 election was not above-board – that it was actually stolen from President Trump.

He's been sued over his opinions. His business has been the target of some of the harshest leftist cancel plans that ever have appeared.

Even this week, as he was staging an event to talk again about the problems facing American elections, legacy media pointed out his project was a "flop" because a wrong video was cued, and there were … empty seats in the auditorium!

But one of the speakers at the event, billed as "Election Summit: The plan to secure our elections," said Lindell is still charging forward, and there will be required serious action in order to restore to America honest election days.

"People want to see heads roll," explained Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.

He was referencing the Deep State schemes that have tried to take down President Trump.

Those ranged from the conspiracy theory fabricated by the FBI, DOJ and Hillary Clinton in 2016 falsely linking Trump to Russia to the latest attacks – a multitude of indictments for things Trump said.

Actually, his expressed opinion that the 2020 vote was "stolen" may not be literally accurate. But there is evidence of undue influence that skewed the vote.

One factor was Mark Zuckerberg's decision to hand out some $400 million to local elections officials who often used it to recruit votes from Democrat regions. Another was the FBI's decision to interfere in the vote by telling social and legacy media outlets to suppress accurate reporting about an abandoned laptop computer detailing Biden family schemes for international business deals. A later poll showed that FBI campaign alone probably gave the White House to Joe Biden – and took it from Trump.

In fact, now Congress is investigating that very issue, and has cited evidence of tens of millions of dollars being paid into Biden family shell companies, even an FBI document charging that Joe and Hunter, who abandoned that computer, were in line for $5 million bribes from a Ukrainian company.

The indictments now pending against Trump are being criticized for actually making it illegal to make a phone call, or state your own opinion about an election. The legal actions, mostly by Joe Biden's DOJ, have been cited as a warning that in the future any political opponent will become a criminal for disagreeing with the establishment.

A Newsweek report explained that one of Lindell's plans is to heighten election system security by monitoring whether they are connected to the internet – and thus could be hacked and data changed.

The report said Lindell discussed "a device that's been made for the first time in history that could tell you that that machine was online?...Well, this is what we've been working on for over a year."

He said, "We have it."

The report explained that a drone would be connected to a Wireless Monitoring Device, a "sophisticated network connection monitoring system designed specifically with election security in mind."

The report said, "According to a video tutorial presented to the audience, that device would detect whether election computers are connected to the internet in municipal, county and state offices and polling places. Anyone with a smartphone, for example, would automatically be detected by the device based on technology that recognizes IP addresses and internal computer hardware. When a connection is detected, screens affiliated with a command center would display a webpage confirming the connections based on access points and the wireless clients in a particular room or building."

The data then would be archived for later analysis if needed.

"We now can catch 'em in a lie," he charged.

He noted the system already has been used, stating, "We want those officials to know that we're monitoring them, and they would want to know that too...Who's telling the truth, the machine companies or the evidence there online?"

The summit, on YouTube through Right Side Broadcasting Network and on Frankspeech,

The House must use the power of the purse to hold power-abusing bureaucrats accountable. pic.twitter.com/oEzV5MSQYr — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) August 16, 2023

A report at News.Yahoo noted others in attendance included national figures such as Steve Bannon, retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn and Lou Dobbs, Missouri Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Eigel and Burlison of the state’s 7th Congressional District.

Online, hundreds of thousands had watched at least some of the summit.

