Mike Rowe fires back after being told to 'stay in your lane' instead of defending women's rights

'Am I also precluded from expressing an opinion on slavery, because I've never been a slave, or owned a slave?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2023 at 9:14pm
Mike Rowe, host of 'Dirty Jobs' (Video screenshot)

Mike Rowe, host of 'Dirty Jobs' (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Mike Rowe fired back after being told to “stay in your lane” when he stood up for fellow podcaster Megyn Kelly, who warned Apple against “de-platforming” her podcast because she’s a “woman speaking up for girls and her fellow women,” referring to the constantly swirling transgender debate.

The famed “Dirty Jobs” host took to Facebook on Sunday, where he vowed to “stand with” Kelly.

He also responded to a critic named Jessica, who condemned Rowe for his “desperate grabs at popularity” before telling him, “Stay in your lane, please.”

Read the full story ›

