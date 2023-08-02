'Was I molested?' Audio from Biden's daughter Ashley proves diary is hers

Warning: Offensive material

Project Veritas, a conservative undercover journalism organization, has released phone-conversation audio from President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, confirming a diary that has drawn worldwide attention – most notably, for its revelations about her famous father "inappropriately" joining her in the shower when she was a girl – is indeed hers.

PV released an eight-minute video about the diary in which audio is played of a conversation between Ashley Biden and a PV journalist confirming the diary and other items left behind at a Florida home were hers.

In the diary – reported copies of which are available on Scribd and whose pages have been published on Twitter – the author (now confirmed to be Ashley Biden) describes how she was "hyper-sexualized [at] a young age. What is this due to? Was I molested? I think so," she writes. "I remember having sex with friends [at] a young age, showers [with] my dad (probably not appropriate), being turned on when I wasn't supposed to be."

A post published Monday by Project Veritas, headlined "NEVER-BEFORE -SEEN: Ashley Biden Confirms Famed Diary Is Hers & the Full Story Behind the FBI Raids on American Journalists," states: "Today, Project Veritas published the real story behind the Ashley Biden diary and personal items, when and how it came into our possession, and the subsequent unconstitutional FBI raids of three Veritas journalists. Hear, for the first time, the fateful voicemail left on our tip line, as well as the call, in which Ashley herself confirmed the authenticity of the diary, and the rest of the full story."

One of those journalists is PV founder James O'Keefe, who was ousted from the organization but not before his home and that of two other PV staffers were raided by the FBI in connection with the Ashley Biden diary. O'Keefe has now formed his own undercover media organization, O'Keefe Media Group.

NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN: Ashley Biden Confirms Famed Diary Is Hers & The Full Story Behind The FBI Raids On American Journalists [09.03.2020] - VERITAS TIP LINE: "... Ashley Biden was staying in this room and they found her diary, all her clothes, luggage, pills... The diary is pretty… pic.twitter.com/U3yWYj4h85 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) July 31, 2023

PJ Media reports: "Joe and Jill Biden’s daughter Ashley confirmed on an audio recording that the diary she abandoned at a Palm Beach residence is hers ... The investigative news outlet founded by James O’Keefe not only confirmed again that the diary and other belongings left behind at the home were Ashley’s but also included the original call to Veritas’s tip line to prove they hadn’t stolen it."

The Project Veritas video plays the recording that first came into the organization's "tip line" on Sept. 3, 2020 about the diary: "... Ashley Biden was staying in this room and they found her diary, all her clothes, luggage, pills... The diary is pretty crazy."

A month later, on Oct. 8, 2020, Ashley Biden says in the (recorded) phone conversation with a PV staffer: "I am Ashley Biden. It is my stuff."

On page 83, entry dated July 22, 2019, Ashley wrote that she received a phone call from, Joe Biden, according to her, he cried on the phone expressing his worry for her in the days leading up to July 30-31 Democratic Primary Debate. Ashley Biden’s Diary:… — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 10, 2023

Ashley Biden Recording CONFIRMS That the Infamous Diary Is Hers, and Sick Joe May Have to Head to the Showers https://t.co/CrFT76PtPi — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) August 1, 2023

The following is the full Project Veritas video:

