A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Was I molested?' Audio from Biden's daughter Ashley proves diary is hers

First daughter remembers 'showers [with] my dad (probably not appropriate)'

Peter LaBarbera By Peter LaBarbera
Published August 1, 2023 at 8:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ashley Biden (Video screenshot)

Ashley Biden (Video screenshot)

Warning: Offensive material

Project Veritas, a conservative undercover journalism organization, has released phone-conversation audio from President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, confirming a diary that has drawn worldwide attention – most notably, for its revelations about her famous father "inappropriately" joining her in the shower when she was a girl – is indeed hers.

PV released an eight-minute video about the diary in which audio is played of a conversation between Ashley Biden and a PV journalist confirming the diary and other items left behind at a Florida home were hers.

In the diary – reported copies of which are available on Scribd and whose pages have been published on Twitter – the author (now confirmed to be Ashley Biden) describes how she was "hyper-sexualized [at] a young age. What is this due to? Was I molested? I think so," she writes. "I remember having sex with friends [at] a young age, showers [with] my dad (probably not appropriate), being turned on when I wasn't supposed to be."

TRENDING: Woman's mission for parental rights leads her to pro-life movement

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A post published Monday by Project Veritas, headlined "NEVER-BEFORE -SEEN: Ashley Biden Confirms Famed Diary Is Hers & the Full Story Behind the FBI Raids on American Journalists," states: "Today, Project Veritas published the real story behind the Ashley Biden diary and personal items, when and how it came into our possession, and the subsequent unconstitutional FBI raids of three Veritas journalists. Hear, for the first time, the fateful voicemail left on our tip line, as well as the call, in which Ashley herself confirmed the authenticity of the diary, and the rest of the full story."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

One of those journalists is PV founder James O'Keefe, who was ousted from the organization but not before his home and that of two other PV staffers were raided by the FBI in connection with the Ashley Biden diary. O'Keefe has now formed his own undercover media organization, O'Keefe Media Group.

Is Joe Biden a sexual deviant?

PJ Media reports: "Joe and Jill Biden’s daughter Ashley confirmed on an audio recording that the diary she abandoned at a Palm Beach residence is hers ... The investigative news outlet founded by James O’Keefe not only confirmed again that the diary and other belongings left behind at the home were Ashley’s but also included the original call to Veritas’s tip line to prove they hadn’t stolen it."

The Project Veritas video plays the recording that first came into the organization's "tip line" on Sept. 3, 2020 about the diary: "... Ashley Biden was staying in this room and they found her diary, all her clothes, luggage, pills... The diary is pretty crazy."

A month later, on Oct. 8, 2020, Ashley Biden says in the (recorded) phone conversation with a PV staffer: "I am Ashley Biden. It is my stuff."

The following is the full Project Veritas video:

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Peter LaBarbera
Peter LaBarbera is a former reporter for the Washington Times and LifeSiteNews.com, and a former contributing editor for Human Events. He is the founder of AmericansForTruth.org, which exposes LGBT extremism. His reporting was instrumental in passage of a federal law barring U.S. taxpayer funding of any international group with pedophile ties. A former editor for Family Research Council and Accuracy in Media, he and his wife of 34 years are the proud parents of five children.
Peter LaBarbera is a former reporter for The Washington Times and LifeSiteNews.com, and a former contributing editor for Human Events. He is the founder of AmericansForTruth.org, which exposes LGBTQ extremism. His reporting was instrumental in passage of a federal law barring U.S. taxpayer funding of any international group with pedophile ties. A former editor for Family Research Council and Accuracy in Media, he and his wife of 34 years are the proud parents of five children.







'Was I molested?' Audio from Biden's daughter Ashley proves diary is hers
God or the devil: In whom do Americans really believe?
You won't believe what the CDC's new director has in store for you
Klaus Schwab, WEF nailed for 'importing' China's 'Cultural Revolution' into West
Jill's ex-husband: 'Biden crime family' has threatened me for decades!
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×