Mother required to sign NDA to enter public middle school, lawsuit claims

(THE BLAZE) – A Texas mother was told earlier this month that she would have to sign a non-disclosure agreement to enter the public school where she was attempting to re-enroll her child, according to a lawsuit obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Amber Longacre filed a complaint against Judson Independent School District after school officials allegedly told her that she had to sign an NDA to enter Kitty Hawk Middle School.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

According to Longacre, she arrived at the middle school on August 15 to enroll her child for the upcoming school year but was prompted to sign the agreement. Photographs of the contract shared with the DCNF showed the NDA on an iPad with Longacre’s name pre-populated on the form.

TRENDING: I've been a big fan of Vivek, until now …

Read the full story ›