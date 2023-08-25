Mugshot taken as Trump arrested at Georgia jail, sheriff confirms

(JUST THE NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump had a mugshot taken of him at the Fulton County jail where he surrendered on 13 felony charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in the state.

The charges include charges under the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, as well as charges of conspiracy, making false statements and soliciting a public official to violate their oath.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

CNN reported Trump's inmate number is P01135809. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

TRENDING: Hispanic gangs adopt this tricky, new tactic to enter U.S.

Read the full story ›