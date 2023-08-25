A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mugshot taken as Trump arrested at Georgia jail, sheriff confirms

President, 18 co-defendants have until Friday to surrender to Fulton County officials

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2023 at 8:36pm
Trump arrives in Georgia (video screenshot)

Trump arrives in Georgia (video screenshot)

(JUST THE NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump had a mugshot taken of him at the Fulton County jail where he surrendered on 13 felony charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in the state.

The charges include charges under the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, as well as charges of conspiracy, making false statements and soliciting a public official to violate their oath.

CNN reported Trump's inmate number is P01135809. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

