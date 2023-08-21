A mysterious Chinese elections company that still operates in U.S.

It wasn't the New York Times that blew the whistle on a Chinese company operating in the U.S.

No, the Times headline actually read: "How a Tiny Elections Company Became a Conspiracy Theory Target." The disgraceful subhead said, "Election deniers catapulted a Michigan firm with just 21 U.S. employees to the center of unfounded voter fraud claims, exposing it to vicious threats."

Strangely, it was ultra-liberal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón who announced that the top executive responsible for the software used in managing Los Angeles County election poll workers had been arrested as part of an investigation into the possible theft of personal identifying information of those workers.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"I want to thank my prosecutors and investigators for their commitment to eliminating cyber intrusions against government entities and local businesses," he said. "Data breaches are an ongoing threat to our digital way of life. When we entrust a company to hold our confidential data, they must be willing and able to protect our personal identifying information from theft. Otherwise, we are all victims."

TRENDING: House conservative leader vows 'not another dollar' to Ukraine until America's southern border secure

Oct. 4, 2022, the head of the company, Konnech Corporation Chief Executive Officer Eugene Yu, was taken into custody on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information with assistance from the Meridian Township Police Department in Michigan. In addition, hard drives and other digital evidence were seized by L.A .investigators.

"Under its $2.9 million, five-year contract with the county, Konnech was supposed to securely maintain the data and [ensure] that only United States citizens and permanent residents have access to it," a press release said. District Attorney investigators found that "in contradiction to the contract, information was stored on servers in the People's Republic of China."

What?

That's what they found. The information was stored on a server in the People's Republic of China.

It may still be there. Chinese law claims all data that is received by a Chinese company is owned by China's Communist government.

With all the problems plaguing the United States of America, this has to be one of the greatest concerns of the American people.

Since this issue arose last year, at least four customers in the U.S. have dropped relations with Konnech. They are Los Angeles and the counties of Fairfax, Loudon and Prince William County. But there are still as many as 32 major cities that in the U.S. where Konnech controls elections. Think about that.

Why don't you hear that every day? Probably because the Democrats are perfectly comfortable with it.

Before L.A. County became aware of it, True the Vote's Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, the pair who had confronted strange and disturbing patterns of voting irregularities in their research for the film "2000 Mules," knew about it. They had seen the evidence on Konnech's own servers. What did they do about it? Like good citizens, they saw it as a major crime against the people of the United States. They worked with Federal Bureau of Investigation. But since last year they have been betrayed by the FBI, even threatened.

On the eve of the nation's 2024 elections, the most important one we have ever experienced as a country, we can't be sure this one will be on the level. In fact, we're almost certain it won't be. So far, we are pretty sure it will have the most election interference we've ever had.

Is there any hope?

There will be another film made – before the election. It will be made by the same folks who produced "2000 Mules."

There will also be an election integrity app called VotifyNow (https://votifynow.org/) that allows users to report election irregularities, and it can make those reports available to individuals or organizations, including county officials, journalists and candidates.

VotifyNow began in 2019, after complaints of election fraud became prevalent in the 2016 presidential and 2018 midterm elections, said the founder of VotifyNow, Johnny Vieira. He noted that, at the time, candidates on the left were discussing election fraud, whereas now, conservatives are more concerned about it.

"We absolutely encourage anyone to file reports," Vieira said. "Our goal is more transparency," he added, noting that "with all the craziness with elections, this will help build confidence. With transparency comes confidence in the system."

But this is likely to be the craziest election in American history.

We have, as of now, a race between former President Donald Trump, arguably the most successful president ever, Joe Biden, the least successful president, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others. It may not be settled on Election Day. It may not be settled by the Electoral College. It may be settled in the highest court in the nation.

God save the USA!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!