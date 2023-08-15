A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mysterious 'demon' on beach? Truth unveiled behind surprising video

Images confuse more than 26 million viewers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:08pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A woman has shocked social media by sharing her discovery of a "strange creature" on the beach. This documentation has garnered tens of millions of views, spreading rapidly across the internet.

Brenda Gonzalez, a 32-year-old resident of Panama, unveiled an astonishing discovery during her seaside stroll. As her gaze shifted to the right, she encountered a creature that seemed to defy reality.

The viral video, shared widely on TikTok, showcases what appears to be a foreboding "dark sea monster" lurking amidst the sand. Countless viewers likened the creature's appearance to that of a sinister black demon. However, the revelation that Gonzalez shared unveils an unexpected twist - the "monster" was, in fact, no malevolent entity at all. Witness the startling revelation in the documentation:

Read the full story ›

