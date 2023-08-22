Mystery Jan. 6 fence-cutter! 'One of the nation's largest legal booby traps'

A new video has been uncovered by Revolver News that adds to the already-significant evidence that there were federal agents at the Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot at the U.S. Capitol egging on the unhappy crowd.

So far, about 1,000 people have been arrested and charged with offenses often including trespassing from that day.

There have been innumerable accusations that federal agents were in the crowd, egging people on, demanding they go into the Capitol, advocating violence against Capitol Police officers.

There has yet to be, however, documentation from the government on exactly who were its agents there that day and what was their assignment.

The video in the report comes from ClipUploader and was posted on Rumble. The Revolver report discusses the significance of a federal undercover agent cutting down fences that day.

Citing other situations involving other suspected federal agents, the report said, "There is the bizarre case of an as of yet unindicted, unidentified man known to researchers as #Fencecutterbulwark."

The report said, "Take a look at this man coolly and methodically cutting down and then rolling up 'restricted area' fencing around the Capitol lawn. He had no Trump gear on, and made sure to wear dark sunglasses on a cloudy day. He was not angry. He was dispassionate, calm, and professional, like he was just there to do a job."

The report explained the suspicious elements of the video.

"The significance of the fact that this individual was removing fencing before Trump’s speech was over, and thus before the crowd listening to Trump headed over to the Capitol, cannot be overstated. Ordinarily, the grounds surrounding the Capitol are not restricted, and it was only due to the fact that police erected barriers and fencing for January 6th that those entering the thereby designated restricted zone could be charged with 'trespassing.'"

The report pointed out, "By removing the barrier fencing before the massive crowds arrived at the Capitol, individuals like Fencecutterbulwark were effectively creating one of the nation’s largest legal booby traps in history, inviting thousands of people to unwittingly cross into the restricted zone whereupon they became vulnerable to indictments for 'trespassing.'"

The report explained the identity of the man remains unknown and he remains unindicted.

"In fact, the FBI does not even appear to even be looking for him. He is wholly absent from the FBI Capitol 'Most Wanted List.' There is no reward for information leading to his arrest," Revolver charged.

By synchronizing sealed footage from @Twinity5’s January 7, 2021 viral thread, I discovered that undercover officer Ryan Roe thanked #FenceCutterBulwark as he removed fencing. “Appreciate it brother,” said Roe, as Twinity5 captured this frame. https://t.co/Ekkd7pbmZX pic.twitter.com/5e8ZWOIyvB — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) August 21, 2023

The report noted a significant factor is that the person was photographed "pre-positioned right at the initial decisive 'Ray Epps Breach Site'" long before the actual breach developed.

The report speculated, "The official January 6 story, as parroted by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and HBO, is that the Proud Boys’ arrival at the Peace Monument at 12:48 p.m. is what sparked a sudden breach. But the fact that FenceCutterBulwark and other key operators (until now ignored by mainstream media) were already waiting in place while the Proud Boys’ were still a mile away eating lunch suggests a more sinister possibility: foreknowledge of an imminent breach at this exact location."

