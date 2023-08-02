A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nasdaq drops more than 2% in worst day since February as Fitch downgrade ignites selloff

'This hasn't deterred our fundamental view of the economy or markets'

Published August 2, 2023 at 4:11pm
Published August 2, 2023 at 4:11pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks hit selloff mode Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite registered its worst day since February, after Fitch downgraded the long-term rating for the U.S. and risk-off sentiment resurfaced.

The Nasdaq Composite index shed 2.17%, while the S&P 500 pulled back 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 380 points, or about 1.1%.

Fitch Ratings cut the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating for the U.S. to AA+ from AAA Tuesday night, citing “expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years.”

Read the full story ›

