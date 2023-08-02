Nasdaq drops more than 2% in worst day since February as Fitch downgrade ignites selloff

(CNBC) -- Stocks hit selloff mode Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite registered its worst day since February, after Fitch downgraded the long-term rating for the U.S. and risk-off sentiment resurfaced.

The Nasdaq Composite index shed 2.17%, while the S&P 500 pulled back 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 380 points, or about 1.1%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Fitch Ratings cut the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating for the U.S. to AA+ from AAA Tuesday night, citing “expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years.”

TRENDING: Warren Harding's real scandal was his conservatism

Read the full story ›