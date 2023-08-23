A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nasdaq extends 3-day streak, S&P closes up 1% ahead of Nvidia earnings

Up more than 200%, as investors cheer company's AI-related prospects

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:08pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks ended higher on Wednesday as Wall Street awaited the latest quarterly figures from Nvidia, the high-flying chipmaker that’s been bolstered by the artificial intelligence craze on Wall Street. A decline in yields also buoyed sentiment among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 185.34 points higher, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, putting it on pace for its best daily performance since June 30. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.6%, making for three straight days of gains.

Nvidia is slated to report second-quarter earnings after the bell. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect the company to report sharp year-over-year spikes in profit and revenue. Nvidia is the best-performing S&P 500 stock of 2023, up more than 200%, as investors cheer the company’s AI-related prospects.

Read the full story ›

