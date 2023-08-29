Nasdaq pops more than 1% for 3rd straight winning day as tech rebounds from August slump

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite climbed more than 1% Tuesday, as investors flocked back to tech stocks in the final days of what’s been a difficult August for the market.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average added 258 points or 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.8%.

Chipmaker Nvidia led the charge of rising tech stocks with a gain of more than 4%. Shares of Meta Platforms, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft were all trading higher. The sector seemingly received a boost from falling bond yields following the release of new U.S. economic data.

