Nasdaq pops more than 1% for 3rd straight winning day as tech rebounds from August slump

Dow Jones Industrial Average adds 258 points

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2023 at 4:06pm
(Image by David Vives from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite climbed more than 1% Tuesday, as investors flocked back to tech stocks in the final days of what’s been a difficult August for the market.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average added 258 points or 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.8%.

Chipmaker Nvidia led the charge of rising tech stocks with a gain of more than 4%. Shares of Meta Platforms, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft were all trading higher. The sector seemingly received a boost from falling bond yields following the release of new U.S. economic data.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







