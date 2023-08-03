There's a Nazi living in the White House

Donald Trump did it! His campaign finally compared the federal indictments he's facing to the lawlessness reminiscent of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

"The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes," Trump's 2024 campaign said in a statement.

But the news media turned it into what it was not. It was not a comparison to the Holocaust. What's happening in this country is scandalous. The very founding of America is under attack. Our elections are being threatened. One has been stolen. The rule of law today is a myth. Joe Biden and Merrick Garland have shredded the Constitution in their hopes of holding power, fixing another election and jailing a president.

But, wait, you can't describe ANYTHING "as reminiscent of Nazi Germany"? That's what Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt said.

"Comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat out offensive. As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful," he said.

Almost universally, the news media took the bait.

Well, if you compare Trump's indictment to the Holocaust, that would be true. But that was not the case. The campaign was comparing "the lawlessness of the persecutions of Trump and his supporters" to Nazi Germany. That would be absolutely true. It was a fine analogy.

Trump's team also claimed the charges were an attempt by the Biden administration to interfere with the next election.

"This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election," the statement said.

Trump's campaign called the prosecution of the 45th president "un-American" and said it was another witch hunt used to distract from the latest Hunter Biden scandal involving the president.

"But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump's winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?" the campaign questioned. "The answer is, election interference!"

Trump was charged Tuesday with four counts – conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. He faces up to 561 years in prison if he is found guilty of all charges. And there are already a lot more on the way.

Federal prosecutors allege Trump knowingly made false claims of voter fraud after Biden won the 2020 election in a desperate attempt to stay in the White House. But he didn't make false claims of voter fraud. Most have never even be heard in a court of law. He has not been charged with the crime of inciting a riot after he urged thousands of supporters to attend a "peaceful" rally at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," special counsel Jack Smith said in a brief statement to reporters.

"As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies – lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."

Trump – the GOP front-runner in the 2024 presidential race – has been indicted three times in just four months. He's also been charged with 40 felony counts involving allegations he took boxes of classified documents and materials from the White House and stored them inside his Mar-a-Lago estate. A lie from the pit of Hell!

Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law are Jews. I'm sure he loves them both. And he loves Israel and did more for the Jewish state in his administration than any other president. He was not committing some blood libel against them. He was simply saying, there might be a Nazi living the in the White House.

