A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money Politics U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NBA player launches anti-woke, pro-Christian alternative to Nike

'Our values are valid'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX NEWS) -- NBA star Jonathan Isaac made headlines in 2020 for standing during the nation anthem while his teammates knelt. He’s now launching an athletic apparel brand dedicated to his Christian faith and American values.

Isaac developed his brand, UNITUS, as an alternative to woke retail brands like Nike. He said his decision to stand during the anthem and develop his clothing brand were inspired by his faith.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Isaac told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that he didn’t believe kneeling during the national anthem or wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt would provide any real solutions.

TRENDING: Woman's mission for parental rights leads her to pro-life movement

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







UFOs once took control of nuclear missiles, nearly caused WWIII: Congressional testimony
NBA player launches anti-woke, pro-Christian alternative to Nike
College paying students $10,000 to take leave of absence
S&P 500 slips to kick off August, Dow notches small gain after touching highest level in over a year
White House backtracks on explanations of Hunter's business
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×