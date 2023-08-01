NBA player launches anti-woke, pro-Christian alternative to Nike

(FOX NEWS) -- NBA star Jonathan Isaac made headlines in 2020 for standing during the nation anthem while his teammates knelt. He’s now launching an athletic apparel brand dedicated to his Christian faith and American values.

Isaac developed his brand, UNITUS, as an alternative to woke retail brands like Nike. He said his decision to stand during the anthem and develop his clothing brand were inspired by his faith.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Isaac told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that he didn’t believe kneeling during the national anthem or wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt would provide any real solutions.

TRENDING: Woman's mission for parental rights leads her to pro-life movement

Read the full story ›